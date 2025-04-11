AOB Ends Year on High Note with Historic Coco Jones Performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – Room 164 of the Tennessee State University band hall was filled with pure, organic harmonies and an energy that couldn’t be replicated. More than 230 members of the Grammy-winning Aristocrat of Bands (AOB) fed off the vibe of R&B star and actress Coco Jones. Together, they created a historic and unforgettable moment.

Grammy-winning Aristocrat of Bands smile and play their instruments mid-performance in the band room for R&B star and actress Coco Jones. (Photo courtesy of Faith Miniard)

As a surprise, the AOB delivered a soulful rendition of Jones’ Grammy-winning hit ICU, moving her to tears. For TSU students like Adren Gilmore, who hosted the event, it was a dream come true. It was a powerful, end of semester performance no one expected.

The visit was part of Universal Music Group’s °1824 Behind the Business, a live-streamed educational series on Twitch sponsored by Discover. The initiative focuses on connecting artists and brands through storytelling. During her appearance, Jones opened up about her journey from Disney’s Let It Shine to becoming a platinum-selling artist, her upcoming debut album tour, and more.

Gilmore, a sophomore commercial music major and aspiring R&B artist, served as host for the event, which was presented by AOB.

“You could tell that Coco really loved the way the audience of the band was reacting to her, but the band also really loved the way Coco was reacting to them,” Gilmore said. “There was so much joy in the room, so much positive energy. Hosting this event and talking to Coco Jones was absolutely amazing.”

Professor Larry Jenkins, left, TSU student Adren Gilmore, center, and R&B star Coco Jones, who holds a framed copy of the sheet music of a special AOB arrangement. (Photo courtesy of Faith Miniard)

Since the livestream, portions of the hour-long event have received more than 2 million views on social media platforms, bringing even more national attention to the world-renowned band. “It shows that my HBCU is committed to giving people opportunities to learn and be seen,” Gilmore continued. “My HBCU putting on an event of this magnitude shows a commitment to blessing us with opportunities and experiences.”

Hailey Russell, a TSU senior who plays the piccolo for AOB, echoed those sentiments. She said the event was the perfect way to close out her final AOB performance before graduating this May.

“I loved every minute of the experience,” Russell said, adding that it was surreal to host someone she grew up watching on Disney Channel. “I was excited to host Coco Jones because growing up, seeing a Black woman on Disney Channel all the time gave me a better insight into life. It was a great representation and made me even more invested in her career journey.”

AOB member Hailey Russell before hitting the stage at the 2023 Country Music Association Fest (CMA), in downtown Nashville as the opening act.

Russell, a biology major with aspirations of becoming an OBGYN, said she connected deeply with hearing Jones perform a few of her favorite songs and listening to the advice the decorated artist shared with students.

“If it can be anybody, why not you?” Jones told the room. “I had this big version of myself as a kid. You only get one life, so you might as well live it and believe that you deserve everything that you desire.”

This year’s appearance marked Jones’ second visit to TSU. In 2023, the Def Jam artist was a guest speaker at a music business accelerator program.

Jones’ return was made possible through collaboration between AOB and Universal Music Group.

AOB Assistant Director and music professor Larry Jenkins, said the experience was powerful not just for the band, but for everyone who tuned in around the world.

Coco Jones and AOB member sings her Grammy Award winning hit ‘ICU” together during the Behind the Business, live-streamed event at TSU. (Photo courtesy of Faith Miniard)

“This is something we’ve dreamed of,” Jenkins said. “This shows that we have something special here at the AOB. Our students are special, and we have the kind of energy that you feel the moment you walk into the band room. The students are the core of that. When you let the music come alive with what you feel, it’s a beautiful thing.”

To close the show, AOB performed their heartfelt rendition of ICU, arranged by Professor Jenkins. Jones was then presented with a copy of the sheet music, a gift meant to commemorate the moment and the bond shared between her and the band.

As a child star who turned her dreams into reality, Jones left students with a final reminder:

“Your first intuition of what you should be doing and who you want to be that’s what you have to go with,” Jones said. “Keep in mind, in your core, who you started out being, and who you truly want to be. As you get there, you will see trends that come and go. People come and go. Don’t let anyone get you off track from what you want and who you really want to be.”