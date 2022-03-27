TN Tribune–Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 EVSHA.

The Elma Vines Summer Health Academy (EVSHA) has been mentoring and providing “doctor-shadowing” opportunities for the past 20 years.

We are currently open for registration for the 20th annual EVSHA for 2022. EVSHA is a 4 to 6-week paid program which allows students to shadow professionals in the offices of surgeons, general practitioners, pediatricians, and dentists.

The students get the unique opportunity of shadowing the various physicians, work with office staff in addition to giving weekly presentations on their findings, creating quite the memorable experiences. 2022

Program Details: Application Due Date: April 30th, 2022 11:59 pm Send Letter of Recommendation to: contact@vinesmedical.org – by April 30th, 2022Interviews: May 2nd, 2022 – May 6th, 2022

Notification of Acceptance: May 13th, 2022Orientation: June 28, 2022 – June 30, 2022Program Dates: July 11th, 2022 – August 12th, 2022

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScsxjq4SrLwnLtpAHo-va7_RoUfxhqjzwI623riuqzBSMNnUg/viewform?inf_contact_key=f9cdf5a3ee650015e3d88622e68c290f