Applications Open for Future of STEM Scholarship Initiative at HBCU Week College Fair

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) officially opened its 2026 scholarship application period at the annual HBCU Week Foundation College Fair in Wilmington, Delaware. This marks the sixth consecutive year that FOSSI has launched its application at this impactful event, which brings together thousands of students, educators, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) representatives.

FOSSI is a national program founded by the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), The Chemours Company, and the HBCU Week Foundation. It provides $40,000 scholarships ($10,000 per year for four years) to high school seniors pursuing industry-relevant STEM degrees at HBCUs.

The program aims to increase the talent pool for chemical companies by energizing students about education and career opportunities in fields such as chemical and mechanical engineering. It also connects scholarship recipients with over 80 corporations to provide real-world access to internships and information on potential careers in the chemical and affiliated industries. Through mentorship and skills training programs, FOSSI creates an environment that enables students to achieve their educational and career aspirations. This Spring, FOSSI celebrated its first graduating class, with an over 92% matriculation rate.

Since its launch in 2020, FOSSI has made a transformative impact:

860+ scholarships funded

$40 million+ raised

5,000+ applications received

Scholars from 33 states supported

47 HBCUs attended by scholarship recipients

“We’re proud to continue expanding access to STEM education and opportunities in the chemical industry through FOSSI,” said Mark Costa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eastman and FOSSI Chairman. “Launching the application at the HBCU Week College Fair allows us to connect directly with students who are passionate about STEM and eager to make a difference.”

Applications for the 2026 FOSSI scholarships will be accepted through January 15, 2026. Eligible students can apply here.

Learn more at www.FutureofSTEMScholars.org.

