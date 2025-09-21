Arcade Arts welcomes new class of artists-in-residence at art crawl

Arcade Arts Nashville, an organization whose mission is to create and sustain a well-supported home for the visual arts in the heart of downtown Nashville, welcomed the 12 artists selected for the second year of its Artist in Residence program during the September Art Crawl in the Arcade.

The 12 artists represent a diverse group of established, emerging and student artists working in a variety of mediums and were selected from among more than 165 submissions from across the area, 40% more submissions than for the inaugural year. The artists include:

Sam Angel, photography

Omari Booker, painting, mixed media

Sandra Chandler, textiles

Charles Elwell, painting, mixed media

Georganna Greene, painting

Don Guevara, digital, 3D collage

IMGRNT (Arash Shoushtari), printmaking, performance art

Amanda Micheletto-Blouin, textiles, mixed media

Lesley Patterson-Marx, textiles, mixed media

Jerry Phillips, mixed media

Gabriel Pozzo, painting

Clay Williams, sculpture

Arcade Arts Executive Director Mollye Brown praised the interest from the Nashville creative community in this year’s program. “We were excited to see all who stopped by the Arcade last week to welcome our new cohort of Resident Artists. It was exciting to experience each of the studios filled with new energy and art, and the artists are all grateful to the community for its support.”

She went on to say, “Over the next 10 months, Arcade Arts will embark on a robust programming agenda that includes professional development components for our resident artists, as well as community engagement activities, artist talks, studio visits and other experiences that will foster and promote the visual arts.”

Bios of the artists and examples of their work are available at arcadearts.org.

Located on the top floor of the newly renovated Arcade Nashville at 223 4th Avenue North between 4th and 5th Avenues, Arcade Arts features 12 studio spaces for Artists in Residence, where visitors can engage with artists actively creating their work in a variety of media, and frequent curated art programs. In addition to the Artist in Residence program, Arcade Arts features curated shows in their exhibition space, Gallery 56.