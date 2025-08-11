Artist Sydnei SmithJordan Designs Commemorative Beer Can Honoring Baseball Legend Larry Doby for Montclair Brewery

Montclair, N.J. (July 24, 2025) — Artist and cultural storyteller Sydnei SmithJordan is heading to Montclair for the unveiling of her latest work: a bold tribute to baseball legend Larry Doby. Her artwork appears on the can of Montclair Brewery’s limited edition Doby Major Leagues Caramel Pale Ale, honoring the longtime Montclair resident and second Black player to break Major League Baseball’s color barrier. The can will officially launch on Friday, August 1, at 6 p.m. at the brewery’s taproom at 101 Walnut Street, with Doby family members in attendance.

The award-winning artist’s striking portrait celebrates Doby’s 1947 debut with the Cleveland Indians, just weeks after Jackie Robinson integrated the National League. Born in Camden, South Carolina, and raised in Paterson, New Jersey, Doby was a star infielder for the Negro Leagues’ Newark Eagles when he was recruited to the big leagues, enduring racism and isolation with quiet dignity and extraordinary perseverance. He went on to become a seven-time All-Star, World Series champion, and later the second Black MLB manager, leading the Chicago White Sox. In 1998, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“Designing this can was about more than just artwork — it was about honoring a man whose courage opened doors for generations,” said SmithJordan. “Larry Doby’s amazing story should be known by all, and I’m grateful to Montclair Brewery for helping me uplift his legacy.”

A multidisciplinary artist, educator, and cultural historian, SmithJordan is known for her vibrant pop fusion style and works that celebrate African American history, veterans and unsung heroes everywhere. Her art has been exhibited internationally and is a part of the collections of luminaries including Denzel Washington, Whoopi Goldberg and Sylvester Stallone. In June, she launched Legacy Link, a 32-foot mobile art studio to bring pop-up workshops and the healing power of art to communities across New Jersey and beyond.

This collaboration aligns with Montclair Brewery’s mission to spotlight history and culture through specialty brews. SmithJordan was selected for her expressive visual language and commitment to storytelling through art.

“Larry Doby was a courageous trailblazer who changed the game of baseball and American history. Honoring this hometown hero through our beer is part of how we celebrate the stories that shape our community,” said Montclair Brewery Co-Owner Denise Ford Sawadogo. “Sydnei brought that vision to life with a moving piece of artwork that captures Doby’s resilient spirit. We’re proud to partner with an artist so deeply committed to culture and community.”

With pine and citrus hop flavors and toasty caramel notes, Doby Major Leagues Caramel Pale Ale is brewed to reflect both the richness of Doby’s legacy and the vibrancy of the community that remembers him.

Beginning Saturday, August 2, in addition to Montclair Brewery’s taproom, the cans will be available for purchase at a game at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater as the Somerset Patriots hold their annual tribute to the New York Black Yankees Negro League team.

ABOUT SYDNEI SMITHJORDAN

Sydnei SmithJordan is a dynamic visual artist, educator and cultural storyteller whose work fuses vibrant figurative painting with deep-rooted narratives of African American history and personal resilience. A tumultuous childhood led her to art, where she found her voice — translating silence into creative expression. Today SmithJordan honors that journey by depicting underrepresented narratives, from Negro League baseball players to veterans, reclaiming memory and identity and replacing the ugliness of life with beauty with each brushstroke.

She went on to study fine art at the College of Design, Art, and Architecture at Santa Monica College under the mentorship of Ronn Davis and illustration at Rhode Island School of Design. Since 1995, SmithJordan has worked for both commercial and private venues nationally and internationally. Her work has been shown in galleries and public spaces across the globe.

Beyond her studio practice, SmithJordan is the visionary behind The Legacy Link Mobile Art Studio, a converted RV that brings hands-on art workshops to youth, seniors,

civic groups, friends groups of all ages and underserved communities across New Jersey. Committed to art as a force for healing, empowerment and connection, she works with organizations and local partners to foster creativity, preserve history and spark social transformation — mile by mile, masterpiece by masterpiece.

ABOUT MONTCLAIR BREWERY

Montclair Brewery is a microbrewery and tasting room located in Montclair, New Jersey. Co-owners Leo Sawadogo, head brewer, and Denise Ford Sawadogo, who manages business operations, have grown their passion for home brewing into a thriving business. Their diverse cultural backgrounds—African, African-American, and Caribbean—are reflected in the brewery’s eclectic beer offerings and events. Montclair Brewery aims to build community by offering a wide range of beers that appeal to both craft enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Their beers are available on-site, for pickup or delivery, and at select bars, restaurants, and retailers in New Jersey and New York. To learn more, visit montclairbrewery.com or follow the business on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.