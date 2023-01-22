Nashville, Tennessee – Christopher Nelson, a bestselling author, has attracted critical acclaim for his award-winning work, “The C.R. Patterson and Sons Company: Black Pioneers in the Vehicle Building Industry, 1865-1939.” He celebrated the release of the book’s 2022 Second Edition earlier this year.

An acclaimed non-fiction work, the book offers an exciting adventure through some of the most untouched and unexplored parts of American history. Nelson brings years of research to each page of the book as he documents the story of C.R.

Patterson and Sons Company, the first Black-owned automobile manufacturer in the United States, and brings recognition to not just the Patterson company, but the Patterson family and their long-lasting contributions to American society as well. Beyond the leaps the Patterson family made in America’s early automobile industry, the family’s story is a powerful testament to overcoming obstacles, breaking color barriers, and realizing the American Dream in areas of education, sports, business, and politics.

“Christopher Nelson takes you on a winding journey through the past with elements still entirely relatable to the present,” remarked Madisun Leigh of Scenario Entertainment and Pergola Pictures. “The book is a must-read for generations to come as these pioneers are finally given a well-deserved place in the annals of history,” she added.

The book was inspired by Nelson’s master’s thesis and was successfully redeveloped and expanded in the 2022 Second Edition release this year. Nelson’s prominent background in archaeology and history, fields in which he has worked for nearly two decades, shines alongside his interest in the history of transportation and the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

His work on “The C.R. Patterson and Sons Company: Black Pioneers in the Vehicle Building Industry, 1865-1939” has earned acclaim. The book was named the winner in the “History: General” category of the 2022 American Writing Awards, and placed as a top finalist in the “Best New (Debut) Non-fiction,”

“History: United States,” and “Biography” categories. Additionally, in the 2022 Best Book Awards competition, the book was named a finalist in the competitive “History: United States” and the “History: General” categories.

A must-read for fans of transportation history, Black history, and general United States history, plans are underway to bring the Patterson story to the big screen with the help of Nelson’s experience as an Executive Producer and Associate Producer on several films. To learn more, please visit CRPattersonandSonsCompanyBook.us.