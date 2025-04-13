BADWest Explores Love, Resistance and Power, May 16

Join BADWest at Film Independent in Los Angeles on Fri., May 16, for a discussion on the themes of love, resistance, and power. The conversation will be led by the decorated director/producer, Krystal Tingle, and features a talented panel of directors including Karen Hayes, Laurens Grant, Jennifer MacArthur and Adisa Septuri. Clips from the speakers’ films will be shown at the opening reception, followed by food and drinks. Tickets are $20, with a two tickets for $35 discount if you bring a friend. Ticket purchases must be made online, as no walk-ins will be permitted. Purchase your tickets before 5 p.m. on Fri., May 16.