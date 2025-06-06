From Classroom to Spotlight: How TPAC is Empowering Students Through the Magic of Musical Theatre

The stage at Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) is one of the most iconic in the state, and for hundreds of elementary school students from across Tennessee, it recently became the setting for a moment they’ll never forget.

On Wednesday, May 7, TPAC hosted its Student Share Celebration, the culminating event of the Disney Musicals in Schools (DMIS) program, which is a free, transformative initiative that helps under-resourced elementary schools produce their own Disney musical over the course of 17 weeks. What begins in classrooms and cafeterias across multiple counties grows into something much bigger: a celebration of student voice, creativity, and confidence that brings communities together and lives on long after the final bow.

TPAC launched Disney Musicals in Schools in 2011 in partnership with Disney Theatrical Group to address the need for sustainable arts programming in public elementary schools. Since then, the program has grown far beyond Metro Nashville, reaching schools in Davidson, Rutherford, Bedford, Maury, Montgomery, and more counties across the state. Through the program, TPAC teaching artists work side-by-side with school educators to help them mount a 30-minute Disney KIDS musical and build arts education skills that stay in the school even after the production ends.

“TPAC is proud to bring Disney Musicals in Schools to students all across Tennessee,” says Roberta Ciuffo West, TPAC’s Executive Vice President for Education and Community Engagement. “This program is about more than musicals, it’s about empowering students, uplifting teachers, and strengthening school communities through the arts.”

The program concludes with the Student Share Celebration at TPAC, where each school performs one musical number from their production on a professional stage—often for the very first time. With stage lights shining, families cheering, and teachers beaming with pride, students perform songs from beloved shows like The Lion King KIDS, Aladdin KIDS, and The Aristocats KIDS.

These performances are more than entertainment—they’re affirmations of what students can accomplish with creativity, discipline, and support. Students learn to work as a team, to take risks, to express themselves, and to take pride in their accomplishments. For many, the experience builds confidence that transfers into the classroom, friendships, and their overall sense of self.

“There’s something truly transformative about seeing a child step into the spotlight and feel a sense of belonging,” says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. “This program opens doors for all students, giving them a meaningful opportunity to find their voice and build confidence.”

With Disney Musicals in Schools, TPAC is not only making the arts more accessible—it’s helping schools and students across Tennessee realize the power of their own stories, voices, and potential.

To learn more about TPAC’s Disney Musicals in Schools program, visit www.tpac.org/education.