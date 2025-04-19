‘I AM QUEEN’ Premieres at TPAC, Celebrating the Power and Presence of Black Women in Nashville

A transformative theatrical experience is coming to the heart of Music City. I AM QUEEN, the acclaimed stage production by Epoch Tribe, will make its Nashville debut at TPAC’s Polk Theater on April 19, 2025, honoring the voices, stories, and impact of Black women throughout the city. Presented by the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC), this powerful production blends storytelling, music, and movement to share the lived experiences of eight local Black women. Directed by Frandasia Williams, I AM QUEEN: Nashville offers more than a performance—it creates a space for healing, memory, and community.

“It means we see you, your community sees you, and you deserve to be celebrated,” said Williams. “I AM QUEEN tells the stories of a few prominent Black women with the intent that those stories will hold space, memories and healing for us all.”

Originating in Charlotte, North Carolina, I AM QUEEN was met with sold-out crowds and high praise. Now, Nashville audiences will experience a curated blend of dramatic storytelling, spoken word, song, and dance—crafted to speak to all senses and all kinds of emotional responses.

“We desired to create a full sensory experience,” Williams explained. “Without giving too much away, there will be multiple forms of performance happening on stage. One person may feel nostalgia while another is experiencing emphatic joy. All of these experiences matter.”

The Nashville cast features trailblazers such as Zulfat Suara, Tequila Johnson, Elisheba Israel Mrozik, and Gicola A. Lane, among others, each sharing personal narratives of triumph, purpose, and resilience.

“We are all Queens, yet we do not all feel permission to embody our inner Queen,” Williams said. “This show is intended to awaken that inner royalty—to activate confidence, vulnerability, excellence, and joy. And not just for show day—for a lifetime.”

I AM QUEEN also highlights how women—especially Black women—shape Nashville’s evolving identity beyond its famed music scene. “Women breathe life and fertility into this world,” said Williams. “Women will lead the way, and Black women have always been at the front line.”

Tickets start at $25 through TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040, or in person at 505 Deaderick St. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.