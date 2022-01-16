Barbie’s latest doll honors trailblazing journalist Ida B. Wells, the newest release in their Inspiring Women series.

Launched in 2018, the Barbie Inspiring Women series is a doll line paying tribute to historical and present-day role models. Each woman honored in the series has made history by paving the way for generations of girls to reach their full potential, dream bigger and make their voices heard. The line has previously paid tribute to greats like Maya Angelou, Rosa Parks, Helen Keller, Billie Jean King and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Barbie will now honor a new heroine who has changed the course of history and ultimately made the world a better place: Ida B. Wells. An early leader in the civil rights movement and co-founder of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), not only did Wells fight for Black equality, but for that of women.

“Barbie is proud to honor the incredible Ida B. Wells as the newest role model in our Inspiring Women series,” said the Mattel-manufactured company in an Instagram announcement. “When kids learn about heroes like Ida B. Wells, they don’t just imagine a better future — they know they have the power to make it come true.”