Looking for a nearby luxury getaway within a three hour driving distance? Head to Barnsley Resort where you will be transported into a magical haven of scenic beauty and quaint charm. Barnsley Resort is a captivating getaway filled with plush landscape, rich history and amazing dining providing the highest level comfort with its accommodations and hospitality.

The enticing escape boasts of 3,000 acres of land, offering a range of outdoor activities including horseback riding, catch-and-release fishing, clay shooting and more. The resort, located in foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains 60 miles north of Atlanta, enchants visitors with its Southern hospitality and leisurely pace.

Horticulturalists will delight in the gardens throughout the property, from begonias to bamboo to ivy. A replica of the original Italian fountain imported from India sits in the parterre garden in front of the ruins. There is also a bamboo garden where proposals often take place.

Accommodations

Choose one of the spacious cottages or the Inn for accommodations. The cottages reflect Italian Gothic and American Victorian styles with cozy and spacious interiors, with private porches. They are perfect for larger groups. The Inn reflects the design of a quaint English village, and even offers a daily infused Woodford Reserve Kentucky straight bourbon tasting in the lobby beginning at 5pm. The quaint Inn is richly decorated, offering plush and comfortable accommodations.

Dining

Barnsley Resort has three restaurants — the Rice House offering fine dining, Woodlands Grill, which is more casual, and the outdoor Beer Garden. Sit back and indulge in a four course meal at the Rice House. The server will suggest what to pair with each decadent plate. For the appetizer, the steak tartare is splendid, served with a saffron white wine gelee, smoked asparagus and garden arugula aioli. The Watermelon and crab salad is a divine and savory, with crab enclosed in thinly sliced cucumber and garnished with fresh fennel. For the entree, the tiger prawn is a show stopper. It is one gigantic prawn, the size of the plate. For a decadent steak, head to Woodlands Grill, where service and dining are impeccable. For casual fare, the Beer Garden serves amazing bbq such as the slow cooked ribs and molasses baked beans. The smoked wings are outstanding, falling off the bone.

Activities

There are plenty of outdoor activities to choose from from horseback riding to fishing and new this year, axe throwing. Why not switch it up and try something different? You will be proud you did. Recommended is an intro to air rifling, also new, which is perfect for beginners.