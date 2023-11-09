NASHVILLE, TN — It is with deep sadness Project Return shares the news of the passing of their former CEO, Bettie Kirkland. Kirkland led Project Return for 11 years and in that time grew the organization tremendously, gaining both state and national recognition. Her vision led to the creation of two employment-creating social enterprises, and one affordable housing initiative. Additionally, she successfully garnered support for the purchase of a permanent home in Nashville and also opened a new location in Chattanooga. Charles Story, Project Return Board chair noted “Through Bettie’s leadership, Project Return reached unimaginable heights of success; her dedication to serving formerly justice-involved individuals was second to none.”

Holding the vision of our founders, Revs. Bill Barnes and Don Beisswenger, Kirkland led the team with tenacity and the fierce urgency of now, working tirelessly on behalf of the thousands returning to our communities from incarceration each year. Our vision is a full and free life after incarceration, and Kirkland worked each day to help realize that vision for the thousands of men and women who walked through their doors.

In October of 2022, Kirkland was honored for her years of service with the organization. In reflecting on her tenure, she said, “I need every participant to know that they have my heart. I will carry them with me. I admire them more than I can say, and I want all good things for them, always.” Project Return honors the legacy she leaves behind and the thousands of lives impacted by her good work.

A Celebration of Life for Bettie Kirkland will be held at Metropolitan Interdenominational Church, Nashville on November 12th at 3 pm. Visitation will be at 2 pm.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Project Return or Metropolitan Interdenominational Church First Response Center.