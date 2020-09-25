Black Film Festival to Show 40-plus Films Virtually Sept. 30th –Oct. 4th

Nashville–The International Black Film Festival (IBFF) is celebrating 15 years and is hosting its 2nd virtual festival September 30th through October 4th.

IBFF, founded by Hazel Joyner-Smith and based here in Nashville, opened its doors in the fall of 2005, as a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization. IBFF brings culturally diverse communities together from around the globe to showcase their work as emerging and skilled independent filmmakers, actors, composers, screenwriters, directors and other film professionals.

The 2020 festival will screen 40-plus independent screenings such as “First Forgotten Champions” (Morecco Coleman, Memphis TN), #Where is Beauty? (Angela McCrae, Los Angeles CA) and Six Pack (Rita Usher, Los Angeles, CA) as well as special conversations, and panels with local, national and international directors, producers and industry experts.

In honor of its 15th anniversary and in awareness of the challenging times, IBFF is asking only donations for this year’s events, which will be used to support the work the festival.

To participate in the 2020 Virtual International Black Film Festival or view the schedule visit www.ibffevents.com