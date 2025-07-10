WATCH: Glynn Turman receives a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame July 10

Turman’s career began at the age of 12 as Travis Younger in the original Broadway production of Lorraine Hansberry’s classic play, A Raisin in the Sun. The production featured many legendary actors, including the iconic Sidney Poitier, who would remain Herman’s long-time mentor in the entertainment industry.

It’s fitting that Turman’s will be placed near Poitier’s.

While Turman may be best known for his role in the hit TV series A Different World, the award-winning and prolific actor, director, producer, writer, and composer boasts a diverse and extensive body of work that spans all media and genres and more than half a century.

Turman’s early work includes films like Cooley High (1975), A Hero Ain’t Nothin’ but a Sandwich (1978), Attica!, and Minstrel Man.

Modern audiences can tune in to watch Turman as Toledo in the 2020 film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, or more recently as Richard in the top-rated Netflix release, Straw.

Black Press USA spoke with Turman recently about his star on the Walk of Fame and the cyclical (and cynical) nature of Hollywood, including politics and race.