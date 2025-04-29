Black Health Jeopardized as FDA Scraps Milk Oversight

BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE — The move comes on the heels of the shuttering of the FDA’s Moffett Center Proficiency Testing Laboratory, which had overseen food safety data analysis for dairy products nationwide

The Food and Drug Administration has suspended a key quality-control program for testing milk and other dairy products, citing a diminished workforce and lab capacity following sweeping federal cuts under President Donald Trump’s initiative to slash the government payroll. An internal FDA email obtained by Reuters revealed that the agency has paused its proficiency testing program for “Grade A” milk—the highest sanitary standard for fluid milk products—effective immediately. The move comes on the heels of the shuttering of the FDA’s Moffett Center Proficiency Testing Laboratory, which had overseen food safety data analysis for dairy products nationwide. The suspension is the latest in a wave of disruptions to federal food safety systems, following the mass termination of 20,000 Department of Health and Human Services employees. It also includes shelving programs that monitor avian flu in dairy and pathogens like Cyclospora, which pose risks to public health. While an HHS spokesperson claimed the decommissioning of the lab had been planned before the Trump-imposed staffing cuts, the timing has raised red flags for food safety experts and civil rights advocates alike—particularly regarding the impact on Black communities, who already face elevated health risks and nutritional disparities.

A 2024 review published in the Journal of the National Medical Association concluded that Black adults continue to carry a disproportionate burden of chronic illnesses like obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease. The review noted that one of the most consistent modifiable risk factors for improving health outcomes is better dietary quality—including increased dairy consumption. Dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt provide essential nutrients like calcium, potassium, vitamin D, and high-quality protein—nutrients that Black Americans are statistically less likely to consume in recommended amounts. Yet barriers like lactose intolerance, food insecurity, and deep-rooted mistrust of healthcare systems have kept dairy consumption below national averages among Black adults. In a 2024 brief titled “Fortifying Our Health: The Role of Dairy in Black Americans’ Diets,” the Student National Medical Association (SNMA) warned that long-standing myths about lactose intolerance and systemic misinformation have discouraged dairy intake in Black communities. The group emphasized that dairy—particularly fermented and lactose-free products like yogurt and hard cheese—can still be a viable option for many lactose-intolerant people. “Lactose intolerance does not require the complete elimination of dairy,” the SNMA wrote. “These foods provide essential nutrients and, when consumed appropriately, can play a crucial role in addressing health disparities, including those related to bone health, cardiovascular health, and diabetes prevention.”

Now, with the FDA’s testing program suspended, food safety advocates fear that inconsistent testing across dairy producers could lead to contamination risks that hit vulnerable populations hardest. Accredited labs nationwide relied on the FDA’s proficiency tests to ensure accuracy and safety in the dairy supply chain—a breakdown in that system could disproportionately affect communities already burdened by inequities in healthcare and nutrition. In its communication to labs, the FDA said it is “actively evaluating alternative approaches” and would update participating laboratories “as new information becomes available.” Still, many in public health say any pause in testing is dangerous—especially given recent discoveries of avian influenza traces in milk and concerns about pathogen exposure in dairy products. Research cited by the NIH affirmed the connection between regular dairy intake and improved health outcomes, particularly when consumed in forms that mitigate intolerance symptoms. For African Americans, increasing dairy consumption—especially of fermented and vitamin D-fortified products—could lead to reduced rates of chronic disease and improved quality of life. With the FDA program shelved indefinitely, experts now fear a regression in progress made toward health equity, especially in communities that can least afford another setback. “Educating ourselves about the importance of dairy can empower us to make informed dietary choices and advocate for better health within our communities,” the SNMA concluded. “As future doctors, we have the power to drive change and promote a balanced, nutrient-rich diet that includes dairy, contributing to healthier, more vibrant communities.”