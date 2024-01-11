By BOTWC Staff

NASHVILLE, TN — The Uncle Nearest brand is making history as it prepares for the launch of a new cognac!

Uncle Nearest, the award-winning Bourbon and American Whiskey brand, has just become the largest Grand Champagne vineyard owner in Cognac, France, Shoppe Black reports. The brand acquired the 100-acre Domaine Saint Martin estate in Cognac, France. Situated along the Charente River, the estate previously belonged to the Lord Mayor of Cognac, Philippe Fé de Ségeville, before being purchased by the pioneering Martell family. The Martell family held the property for four generations, PR Newswire reports.

The estate is nearly 400 years old, boasting 50 acres of vineyards dedicated to Grand Champagne. This appellation is the most coveted in the city of Cognac. The grapes from the Grande Champagne region are best known for their high acidity and minerality — which produces only the highest quality cognacs. Uncle Nearest plans to harvest the grapes from the vineyard to produce a new line of cognacs, with the brand now having complete control over the distribution.

“The Uncle Nearest brand thrives on its profound story of love, honor, respect, and heritage. Our mission in Cognac echoes this essence,” said Uncle Nearest Founder and CEO Fawn Weaver.

In preparation for the new brand offerings, Weaver and the Uncle Nearest team have begun researching the genesis of cognac with plans to tell the story in a new light. Weaver believes the new cognac will illuminate the spirits industry and intrigue audiences.

“Our brand strategy pivots from the norm. We are unveiling a short film first at several film festivals, then launching the brand,” explained Weaver.

The film will explore the history of cognac across Europe, Asia and America, and be narrated by award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright (Westworld).

Uncle Nearest’s acquisition of Domaine Saint Martin marks the first time an American company has taken ownership of a prominent cognac estate. Historically, the cognac sector has been monopolized by a small group of large companies who produce in mass to the market. More recently, there has been a demand for premium cognacs. With Uncle Nearest’s acquisition and their long-term investment in the region, it’s a sign that the Black-owned brand plans to take advantage of that demand.

