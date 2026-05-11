Anner J. Echols Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award and Tennessee State Proclamation

Anner J. Echols was honored with a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of more than 35 years of dedicated service and leadership in the beauty, arts, media, and entertainment industry.

The special presentation took place on Sunday, May 3, 2026, during the elegant The Influential 20 Black Tie Awards Gala held in Memphis, TN. The event was presented by Mademoiselle Social Events under the leadership of CEO Cynthia Denise.

In addition to receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, Echols was also presented with an official Proclamation from the State of Tennessee House of Representatives by Jesse Chism honoring her extraordinary contributions, accomplishments, and lasting impact within the beauty, arts, and entertainment community throughout her distinguished career.

As the visionary CEO/Publisher of Dreamland Productions and The Cover Magazine, Echols has spent decades spotlighting influential leaders, creatives, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and changemakers while creating platforms that celebrate excellence, culture, and achievement.

“This recognition is truly an honor,” said Echols. “I am grateful for every opportunity, every supporter, my Dream Media Team, and everyone who has been part of this incredible journey throughout the years.”

The evening brought together community leaders, media personalities, entrepreneurs, and supporters from across the region to celebrate individuals making a significant impact in their industries and communities.

For more information regarding Anner J. Echols and her many years of service, visit www.ajedreamland.co/anner-J-echols