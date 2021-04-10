“Blackout the Greenway” Bike Ride Focusing on Women of Color to be held Sunday, April 11th

Walk Bike Nashville and Black Girls Do Bike Nashville are co-hosting a ride for Black women, Indigenous women, and women of color to ride on the greenway this Sunday at noon. The ride will be between 3-5 miles and is intended for newer or beginner riders. Riders will have a phased-in start and all Davidson County COVID-19 event protocols will be followed.
All riders will leave and return to Ted Rhodes Golf Course. Registration in advance is encouraged. Participants are being asked to wear “Black” to show solidarity while riding as part of the event on the greenway. For more information about the Blackout the Greenway ride and to register visit bit.ly/blackoutgreenway2021.
The event will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Noon at Ted Rhodes Golf Course,1901 Ed Temple Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208.
About Black Girls Do Bike Nashville
BGDB’s interest is in growing and supporting a community of women of color who share a passion for cycling. We champion efforts to introduce the joy of cycling to all women, but especially, women and girls of color. We are establishing a comfortable place where female cyclists can support, advise, organize meet-ups/rides and promote skill-sharing. We hope to be a liaison to help usher new riders past barriers to entry and into the larger cycling community. We rejoice when women choose cycling as a tool for alternative transportation, self-care, and ultimately empowerment. We look to share positive images of ladies and their bikes to affirm the truth that black girls do indeed bike! We encourage bike advocacy, education, volunteerism and safety in all communities and corners of the world.
About Walk Bike Nashville
Since 1998, Walk Bike Nashville has worked to make Nashville more walkable, bikeable and livable by advocating for better and safer streets, and supporting a culture of walking and bicycling. We advocate for better infrastructure and transportation policy by building community and neighborhood support for these changes. We also work to support those who are already walking and biking, and those who want to start through educational programs and fun events.
NTT Data exec says Nashville’s lure will let it recruit nationally for many of the 350 jobs it plans to bring here authors Staff Reports Dan Albright NTT Data executives on Monday morning said they […]
NASHVILLE, TN– Democrat Mike Stewart has been District 52’s representative in the Tennessee General Assembly since 2008 and hopes voters will keep him there when they cast their ballots this election cycle. He’s also been […]
(Nashville, Tenn.) – Nashville native, Chef Keith Batts will join the ranks of top chefs throughout the United States to use their culinary talents on the reality-based cooking series, Supermarket Stakeout. The episode will air […]