“Blackout the Greenway” Bike Ride Focusing on Women of Color to be held Sunday, April 11th

Walk Bike Nashville and Black Girls Do Bike Nashville are co-hosting a ride for Black women, Indigenous women, and women of color to ride on the greenway this Sunday at noon. The ride will be between 3-5 miles and is intended for newer or beginner riders. Riders will have a phased-in start and all Davidson County COVID-19 event protocols will be followed.

All riders will leave and return to Ted Rhodes Golf Course. Registration in advance is encouraged. Participants are being asked to wear “Black” to show solidarity while riding as part of the event on the greenway. For more information about the Blackout the Greenway ride and to register visit bit.ly/blackoutgreenway2021

The event will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Noon at Ted Rhodes Golf Course,1901 Ed Temple Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208.

About Black Girls Do Bike Nashville

BGDB’s interest is in growing and supporting a community of women of color who share a passion for cycling. We champion efforts to introduce the joy of cycling to all women, but especially, women and girls of color. We are establishing a comfortable place where female cyclists can support, advise, organize meet-ups/rides and promote skill-sharing. We hope to be a liaison to help usher new riders past barriers to entry and into the larger cycling community. We rejoice when women choose cycling as a tool for alternative transportation, self-care, and ultimately empowerment. We look to share positive images of ladies and their bikes to affirm the truth that black girls do indeed bike! We encourage bike advocacy, education, volunteerism and safety in all communities and corners of the world.