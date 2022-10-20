WASHINGTON, DC — As voters head to the polls this November, gun violence will be a top-of-mind concern as the United States continues to grapple with mass shootings that occur far too often. We need leaders who will take action to address this epidemic at both the state and federal level, which is why Brady PAC, the political action partner organization of Brady, today announced its fourth round of endorsements of seven U.S. House incumbents, two challenger candidates, and five state-level candidates. (See page 10A for complete list).

With Brady PAC’s urging, the 117th Congress passed historic legislation addressing America’s gun violence crisis. In June, the U.S. Congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — the most comprehensive gun-safety reform since the 1994 Brady bill; then in July, the House passed an assault weapons ban with bipartisan support, while activists have been calling on the Senate to follow suit. It is clear that the American people are saying enough is enough, and we look forward to seeing what the 118th Congress can achieve with an even larger gun violence prevention majority.

“Voters are tired of inaction and are ready to elect leaders committed to ending gun violence,” said Brady PAC Interim Executive Director Ashley Lantz. “We should not be living in fear of the next mass shooting, and that starts by passing comprehensive gun safety laws at both the federal and state level. The candidates endorsed today will take action — not sides — when it comes to addressing an issue that affects every American, regardless of where they live.”

This recent action brings the total number of endorsements by Brady PAC in the 2022 election cycle to 196 (See the prior endorsements here). Brady PAC endorsements are based on past voting history and positions taken in support of common-sense gun safety policies, and they will help attract more contributions, volunteers, and voters for the candidates’ campaigns.

Based in Washington, DC, Brady PAC is dedicated to a singular goal: creating a safer America by supporting and investing in candidates who are committed to enacting, improving, and defending Gun Violence Prevention (GVP) policies across the country. Formed leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, Brady PAC was created to serve as a counterweight to “dark money” Super PACs created by the gun industry lobby. It upholds the policy ideals that have been championed by its sister organization, Brady — one of the nation’s oldest gun violence prevention grassroots advocacy organizations.

