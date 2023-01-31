Memphis, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church this Wednesday as the nation grieves the death of the 29-year-old, whose brutal beating at the hands of police officers was captured on horrific body camera footage. Rev. Al Sharpton, the Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will eulogize Nichols at the request of the family, as attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action in a service led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner.

Nichols’ funeral comes amid national outrage over his beating at the hands of Memphis police officers — five of whom have been charged with murder. Body camera footage released Friday evening showed cops relentlessly attacking Nichols on January 7 after a traffic stop. At one point Nichols called out for his mother as the beating worsened. Nichols died of his injuries three days later, leaving behind a 4-year-old son. Nichols’ death has sparked national protests against police brutality, sparking fresh calls for reforms.