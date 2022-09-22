Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–After 21 years and 33 trips around the globe, the Emmy Award-winning and recently nominated THE AMAZING RACE celebrates 400 episodes with 12 new teams who go on their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicked off the 34th edition of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE this week, on the season premiere in its new time period, Wednesday Sept. 21st (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT. )

NFL Coach and ESPN Analyst Rex Ryan and long time friend Tim Mann, who lives in Brentwood, Tenn. (aka Team T-Rex), share some behind-the-scenes fun with entertainment journalist/talk show host Janice Malone, about competing on the hit show.



More with Coach Ryan and Tim here: http://tobtr.com/12147509