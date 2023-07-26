[Nassau, Bahamas, July 2023] -Brian Stanfield of the Gamma Phi Chapter, representing the Fifth District (comprising Kentucky and Tennessee), has been named the esteemed recipient of the 2021-2022 International Graduate Omega Man Of The Year award.

Brother Stanfield was recognized for his exceptional leadership, outstanding service, and dedication to the principles of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. during the Dr. Moses C. Norman, Sr. Leadership Conference held in Nassau, Bahamas.

The International Graduate Omega Man Of The Year award is one of the highest

accolades presented by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., honoring members who have

demonstrated unwavering commitment to the fraternity’s mission and have made a

significant impact in their communities and beyond.

Throughout his tenure as a brother of the Gamma Phi Chapter, Brother Stanfield has

consistently exhibited a relentless drive to make a difference, both within the fraternity

and the surrounding communities. His leadership skill, profound commitment to

education, unyielding devotion to mentoring the youth, and reclamation and retention

have earned him the admiration and respect of his peers and countless others.

Brother Stanfield humbly accepts the prestigious International Graduate Omega Man Of

The Year award and expresses his deepest gratitude to the Gamma Phi Chapter, the

Fifth District, and the entire fraternity for their unwavering support and guidance.

