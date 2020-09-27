Bridgestone to Give Additional $760,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Nashville-based Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, announced it will donate an additional $760,000 to support COVID-19 relief efforts at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. With this donation, Bridgestone has given a total of $1.6 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund this year.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America launched their multi-million-dollar COVID-19 Relief Fund in April and announced phase two of the fund on Sept. 3. With the impacts of COVID-19 continuing throughout the U.S., this second phase of funding will help address urgent needs Club kids continue to face including food insecurity, support with virtual learning, and after school care.

“Even during a pandemic our Bridgestone customers have continued to give generously in our stores to help support the nationwide efforts of Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” said Joe Venezia, president, Bridgestone Retail Operations. “We’re thrilled to continue our support of the diverse, inclusive programming offered by Clubs nationwide as they work to provide opportunity and access for youth struggling with the impacts of COVID-19.”

Many Clubs have already seen positive impacts from the first phase of the Boys & Girls Club COVID-19 Relief Fund. According to Jim Clark, president and CEO at Boys & Girls Clubs of America, more than 160 Boys & Girls Clubs in rural, suburban and urban markets received immediate support as a result of the first donation Bridgestone made in April.

“Clubs across the country have been able to continue their important work during the crisis thanks to the generosity of Bridgestone and its customers,” Clark said. “Whether it was helping to provide virtual programming, or distribute meals to youth and their families, the donation from Bridgestone allowed many Clubs to maintain the staff and support they needed during a crucial time for our Club kids.”

Bridgestone began its nationwide partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2015 and has since raised and contributed more than $10.5 million through its Driving Great Futures initiative. In addition to collecting monetary donations, Bridgestone employees also donate company time to service Club vehicles and volunteer at Clubs in their local communities. The program is part of the company’s Our Way to Serve corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment to improve the way people move, live, work, and play.