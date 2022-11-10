NASHVILLE, TN — Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) will hold a Veterans Day lunch on November 11, 2022 at 10:30 am to honor and show support of all Bridgestone teammates who have answered the call to serve or have supported friends and family members who did. The lunch will be hosted by the Bridgestone Americas Veterans Organization (BRAVO), an employee resource group (ERG) at Bridgestone. The lunch will include recognition of veterans and BRAVO-led initiatives throughout Bridgestone and will feature keynote speaker Bob Newman who will discuss the importance of Veterans Day and share leadership lessons.

Bob Newman retired in May 2019 after serving for nearly three decades as a U.S. Navy SEAL. Bob has served as a Special Operations leader throughout his career, building high-performing teams and conducting our nation’s most sensitive operations. Bob completed over nine overseas tours, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia, Kosovo and Liberia. Before his retirement, Bob served as the Command Master Chief to SEAL Team TWO and SEAL Team Eighteen, forging the next generation of leaders within Naval Special Warfare.

BRAVO members gather as a community to support military causes and service organizations in Nashville and throughout middle Tennessee. Events have included building care packages to support service units deployed overseas, assisting with needs at local food banks and providing holiday gifts for A Soldier’s Child to support children of fallen military personnel. The organization’s goal is to connect veteran and non-veteran teammates with each other to engage in the fellowship of service.

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville. Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.