Brown’s Diner Expands Menu and Launches Happy Hour

“Brown’s Diner is an important part of Nashville’s history and when I took over in 2021, I promised to keep that grit,” said Chef and Owner Bret Tuck. “We kept the same menu for many years, and when we added breakfast, it was a hit. We’re thankful for our community and look forward to welcoming guests in to show them what we’ve been working on.”

The Brown’s 1927 Cheeseburger is here to stay, alongside new must-try burger options. New to the menu are the Lynn’s Pimento Cheeseburger made with a 6 oz. Certified Angus Beef patty, house-made spicy pimento cheese, bacon, grilled onion, Duke’s mayo, and lettuce; Black & Blue Cheeseburger with blackened a 6 oz. Certified Angus Beef patty, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and blue cheese dressing; and Papa Steve’s Chili Cheeseburger, loaded with famous chili on a 6 oz. Certified Angus Beef patty with double American cheese, an onion ring, and mustard.

Standout lunch and dinner options joining the menu include Tennessee Fish & Chips, five catfish fingers with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and tartar sauce; 21st Street Reuben with braised brisket pastrami, sauerkraut, provolone, Swiss, house sauce, and pickles served on Charpier’s marbled rye; Grand Slam Grilled Cheese with bacon, American cheese, tomato, and grilled onion; and a Catfish Sandwich with three catfish fingers, slaw, tartar sauce, and pickles on a Charpier’s bun. Larger plates include Chimichurri Chicken & Fries, grilled chicken breast marinated and topped in house-made chimichurri with shoestring fries and grilled seasonal veggies; and Brown’s Ribeye, a 12 oz. Certified Angus Beef ribeye with grilled seasonal vegetables and crispy hashbrowns.

The popular breakfast menu is expanding as well, with delicious new dishes including a Southwest Bowl with choice of meat and two eggs any style with peppers and onions, pepper jack, avocado spread, and salsa over a heap of hash browns; and Nashville Hot Chicken & Pancake with fried Nashville hot chicken atop a pancake with honey butter and syrup. Any breakfast sandwich can be turned into a combo, with hashbrowns, fresh orange juice or coffee.

A refreshed cocktail menu includes Chef Tuck’s Bushwacker with 151 rum, coffee liqueur, cocoa liquor, vanilla, and milk; and Snappy Mary with Uncle Val’s peppered gin and blonde Bloody Mary mix. Save room for dessert and enjoy a classic Hot Fudge Banana Split with soft serve ice cream, whipped cream, hot fudge, and a cherry on top; or Soft Serve Ice Cream, served in a cone or cup with chocolate, vanilla, or a swirl of both.

Those looking for a feast will love the new Brown’s Burger Challenge which includes four Brown’s 1927 Cheeseburgers and a basket of fries. If the guest finishes everything in one hour at one sitting, the winner will receive a free Brown’s Burger Champion t-shirt. This offer is $34.95 and applies to one guest.

Brown’s Diner is also rolling out new Happy Hour specials, available Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Brown’s Happy Hour specials include $5 spirits with club soda, tonic, or soda; $1 off all draft beers and cocktails; and $5 off draft pitchers of beer. The Happy Hour menu includes a selection of discounted food, as well, including fries or tots for $2.95, Burger Sliders for $3.95, Buffalo Chicken Finger Basket with Fries for $9.95, and the hearty Chicken Quesadilla for $9.95.

The new menu and Happy Hour menu are now available. Brown’s Diner is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. No reservations are required. To stay up-to-date, follow Brown’s Diner on Instagram.

Media Inquiries: Nancy Floyd, nancy@hallstrategies.com : Nancy Floyd,

About Brown’s Diner

A Nashville institution, Brown’s Diner first opened in a converted trolley car in 1927. The family-owned bar and restaurant has stood the test of time, remaining in its original location for nearly a century, and being a home away from home to locals and tourists alike, with a roster of regulars that includes some of the city’s most prolific artists and musicians. Brown’s Diner has seen three owners during its lifetime, with the latest being restaurant industry veteran Bret Tuck, who proudly took over management from longtime owner Jim Love in January 2021. Over the years, the restaurant and bar has been recognized for having the “Best Cheeseburger” in town and is committed to excellent food at affordable prices.