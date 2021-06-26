Candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor, Erick Allen Returns Home to Thank His Community

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) Georgia State House Representative and Tennessee native, Erick Allen (D), will be in Nashville on June 29th for a reception in support of his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia. Allen is the son of retired St. Luke CME pastor, Harry Allen and retired Metro-Nashville Public Schools teacher Patricia Allen.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to come back to my old stomping grounds,” said Allen. “Having the support of my home state tells me that I am on the right path to becoming the first Black Lieutenant Governor in the Deep South. While I serve in Georgia, I remember the lessons I learned at home in Nashville. From the lecture halls of Belmont University to the pews in my father’s church, I am thankful for these memories and honored to have the support of this community as I make change in Georgia.”

Allen is a current member of the Georgia General Assembly and leader of the Cobb County delegation. He launched his campaign in March on a platform of economic recovery and expansion of Medicaid in order to restore faith in state leadership.

Erick Allen is a Georgian, husband, and father. As the Chairman of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation and serving on multiple committees during the General Session, Erick has advocated to safeguard the health and wellbeing of Georigans and fought to secure the right to vote for the most vulnerable communities. As Lt. Governor, Erick will work to help propel our state to economic recovery, restore faith in state leadership, and lead knowing he

serves all Georgians. For more information about Erick, his policies visit: allenforgeorgia.com