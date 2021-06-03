Cannon County, Tennessee Resolves Ada Complaint Over Sports Facility

NASHVILLE – Cannon County, Tennessee has resolved a complaint that it was constructing a school sports facility that did not comply with the accessibility standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”), announced Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee.

“We appreciate the willingness of the County and Cannon County Schools Director William Curtis to resolve these issues so that all individuals with disabilities – students and spectators – can utilize a sports facility that complies with the ADA for years to come,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stewart. “This successful resolution was achieved because of concerned citizens, who are the eyes and ears of their communities and help this Office ensure that there is equal access in all areas of the Middle District.”

On April 23, 2019, the United States notified Cannon County that it was investigating a complaint that the sports facility was not being constructed in accordance with ADA standards, and specifically did not comply with parking, signage, and accessibility requirements. The United States sought information on the status of the construction, including photographs and architectural plans to demonstrate ADA compliance. Cannon County promptly responded to the requests.

Despite delays for budgetary reasons and the pandemic, Cannon County continued to update the United States as to its progress in constructing the facility and resolved the issues the United States identified in the construction phase. Cannon County then entered into a Letter of Resolution whereby it agreed to make certain remaining changes to the facility to comply with ADA accessibility requirements, including parking, signage and accessibility of the entrance and restrooms. Once the facility and parking areas are completed, Cannon County has agreed to provide evidence that the remaining items are in compliance with the ADA.

General information about the ADA, is available through the ADA information line at 800-514-0301 (voice), 800-514-0383 (TTY), or on the ADA homepage at www.ada.gov. If you believe your civil rights have been violated, including ADA rights, you may submit a report to the Department of Justice at https://civilrights.justice.gov/report/.

The Letter of Resolution does not constitute a finding by the United States that Cannon County is in full compliance with the ADA, nor does it constitute an admission by Cannon County of fault or noncompliance with the ADA.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kara F. Sweet represented the United States in the matter.