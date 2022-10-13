Lee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate Rev. Dr. Harold Moses Love, Jr. and Lady Leah Love on Sunday, October 16, 2022 during the 10 am Worship Service.

Lee Chapel acknowledges and is grateful for Pastor Love’s faithful devotion to God and for his leadership of the church and his commitment to the members for over six years.

Everyone is invited.

Lee Chapel is located at 1200 Dr. D.B. Todd, Jr. Boulevard in Nashville.

Website: www.Leechapel.Org, visit us on facebook: @theleechapel