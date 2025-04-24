Centennial Park Named Top Five City Park in the U.S.

The park received national recognition for its beauty, history and year-round programming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (April 23, 2025) – Centennial Park has been named the #5 Best City Park in the United States by the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Voted on by readers across the nation, this honor celebrates the park’s rich history, the iconic Parthenon, and the dynamic programming like Nashville’s Earth Day Festival, Musicians Corner, the Tennessee Craft Fair, and many more.

“This is a tremendous honor for our city and a true testament to the incredible work of our Metro Parks and Centennial Park Conservancy teams,” said Monique Horton Odom, Director of Metro Parks. “Centennial Park has long been a place where our community comes together to enjoy nature, celebrate community, reflect on our shared history, and enjoy the many amenities the park has to offer. Being named one of the top five city parks in the country reaffirms just how special this place is to so many people.”

Centennial Park is one of Nashville’s most iconic and historic public spaces, dating back to the 1897 Tennessee Centennial Exposition. The park is home to the only full-scale replica of the ancient Greek temple, the Parthenon, and hosts a wide range of events throughout the year, including the long-running Big Band Dances — now in their 43rd year — and the Tennessee Craft Fair, celebrating its 54th anniversary this spring, and Celebrate Nashville, the community’s multicultural festival. Managed by Metro Parks and supported by the Centennial Park Conservancy, Centennial Park is a destination for sports and recreation, health and wellness, cultural and arts programming, live music, and more.

“As we mark our 40th anniversary supporting the Park and the Parthenon, it’s incredibly rewarding to see the park recognized on a national level,” said John Tumminello, President of Centennial Park Conservancy. “Centennial Park has been a beloved landmark for generations of Nashvillians, and we are more inspired than ever to keep preserving and enhancing this extraordinary place.”

This summer, construction will begin on the next phase of Centennial Park’s revitalization project, led by R.C. Mathews Contractor, LLC. The Park Plaza and Event Pavilion Phase will focus on revitalizing the north end of Centennial Park, strengthening its connection to North Nashville and the future expansion of the 440 Greenway.

Plans include a new vehicular grand entrance along Park Plaza and a multi-modal pathway to improve pedestrian and bicycle access from 31st Avenue. The historic Croquet Clubhouse will be transformed into a café, providing an exciting new amenity for visitors and generating sustainable revenue to support the Centennial Park Beautification Fund. A new lakefront event pavilion will also be constructed along the eastern edge of Lake Watauga, expanding the park’s ability to host community events, live music, nonprofit fundraisers, educational programs, and more.

This Top Five designation from USA Today is both a reflection of Centennial Park’s significance to the people of Nashville and an exciting glimpse of what’s to come as the Park continues to grow and evolve.

ABOUT CENTENNIAL PARK CONSERVANCY

Centennial Park Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve, enhance, and share the Parthenon and Centennial Park so all future generations may benefit from these cultural and enriching landmarks. The organization works in partnership with Metro Parks to protect and revitalize the Park’s green space, underwrite the Parthenon’s exhibition and educational programs, and present accessible and inclusive community programming to sustain the Park’s vibrancy.

ABOUT METRO PARKS AND RECREATION

The Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of facilities and programs throughout Davidson County. Currently, Metro Parks oversees 15,114 acres of open space, including 184 parks and 85 miles of greenways. It is the department’s mission to sustainably and equitably provide everyone in Nashville with an inviting network of parks and greenways that offer health, wellness and quality of life through recreation, conservation and community.

The Metro Board of Parks and Recreation does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, color, national origin, or disability in admission, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. For TTY (relay service), call 1-800-849-0299. For questions, concerns, or requests regarding the American Disabilities Act, call 615-862-8400.