Chinese Regulator Investigates U.S. Listed Boss Zhipin And Full Truck Alliance

BEIJING — China has announced an investigation into job recruiting platform Boss Zhipin and two commercial freight platforms over national security concerns after the companies launched an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to list in the U.S. stock markets.

This comes just a day after the Chinese Cyberspace Administration ordered app stores to remove ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing from app stores citing concerns around user privacy and national security.

According to a media report, a notice by the Chinese regulator said that cybersecurity reviews would be conducted against Boss Zhipin and truck-booking platforms Yunmanman and Huochebang under Full Truck Alliance, to address national data security risks, maintain national security, and protect public interests.

The Chinese Cybersecurity Administration released a press statement on July 5 confirming that the regulator is launching a cybersecurity review into the three firms. New user registration on the three platforms has been blocked during the review, the regulator said.

Kanzhun, the owner of Boss Zhipin, was listed in the United States’ NASDAQ stock market on June 11. Full Truck Alliance, the Chinese service that connects freight shippers and truck drivers, also launched an IPO on June 22.