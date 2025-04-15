Christina Ailsworth Named ABC24 News Director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 and CW30 are proud to announce the promotion of Christina Ailsworth to News Director, effective April 20, 2025.

A proud Memphis native, Christina’s passion for impactful storytelling and dedication to community engagement have shaped an impressive career in journalism. From an early age in the Bluff City, she felt called to make a difference through the power of the news— and she has done exactly that.

Throughout her career, Christina has covered some of the most pivotal stories of our time, including NASA’s mission to Mars, the creation of a National Civil Rights Trail, and the global COVID-19 pandemic. Her storytelling has informed, inspired, and connected communities across the region.

Christina’s path began at the University of Memphis, where she served as Vice President of the campus chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. She got her start in the newsroom as a production assistant and quickly advanced to producer, building a decade- long foundation of editorial expertise. Her journey then led her to Huntsville, Alabama, where she worked as a news reporter before making her return home to Memphis.

Over the years, Christina has worked in a variety of roles within television news, including producer, reporter, production, interim news director, and brand manager—each one deepening her knowledge of newsroom operations and strengthening her leadership approach.

As News Director, Christina brings extensive newsroom experience, strong leadership skills, and a forward-thinking vision for community-centered journalism. She is not only passionate about the craft of journalism, but also deeply invested in helping others meet— and exceed—their full potential. Her focus on innovation, integrity, and storytelling excellence will be key in guiding our newsroom into the future.

When she’s not in the newsroom, Christina enjoys spending time with her daughter and family, traveling, and cheering on her favorite players at Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

Please join us in welcoming Christina Ailsworth as she steps into this vital role.

About ABC24

WATN-TV, channel 24, is an ABC-affiliated television station in Memphis, Tennessee. The station is owned by Tegna Inc., as part of a duopoly with CW affiliate WLMT (channel 30).