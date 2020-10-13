Cincinnati Star Payne Chooses Fisk University

One of the top point guards in Ohio commits to Janine Davis’ program.

CINCINNATI- With Nicki Minaj’s song Moment For Life being played, Winton Woods High School point guard LeAsiah Payne walked in the Phenom Developmental Academy Center to announce one of the most important decisions in her life in front of around 50 family members, teammates and coaches. Payne, rated one of the top guards in the state of Ohio, chose to take her talents to Nashville to play for a former point guard in Janine Davis at Fisk University.

“I was nervous walking in at first, but it was fun,” said Payne. “Coach Davis showed me that she wanted me. That was huge in my decision. Plus, she played the same position as me there, so she knows what it takes. I like that Fisk is a small school. I am used to that. It will allow me to concentrate better in the classroom.”

Payne is a true point guard that can also score. She has great anticipation on defense that loves to pressure ballhandlers. Payne has worked hard to improve her game, working tirelessly playing AAU basketball for Coach Shawn Dark’s Phenom Developmental Academy. Her attributes fit well in Davis’ up-tempo style.

“LeAsiah is a great find for us,” said Davis. “We like what she does on both ends of the floor. She reminds me of Jayla Long. She gets after it on the defensive end which translates into easy buckets. What I like most is she will make her teammates better. We want to change the atmosphere here and LeAsiah is one of those players that will do that”

Payne’s decision was not made on her own. She talked to family members and did her research about Nashville and Fisk University. Nashville reminds her a lot of her hometown. Nashville having a number of colleges, including four Historical Black Colleges and Universities is exciting to her. Also, Nashville being a four-hour car drive away made her decision easy. She is close to her family.

“My family means everything to me. I wanted to be not too far away. I will miss them, but I know that they will support me. My dad (Dante Payne) coaches at Western Hills (High School). We beat them every year. He talks a lot leading up to the games because he knows that I will talk smack after the game. He has never beat me.”