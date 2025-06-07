City of Columbia Secures $425,200 Grant for New Recycling Truck, Bolstering Environmental Efforts

Columbia, TN – The City of Columbia is proud to announce it has been awarded a Waste Reduction Grant for a total project value of $425,200.00 from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), Division of Solid Waste Management (DSWM), Materials Management Program (MMP). This significant funding includes a 30% match from the City of Columbia, and will facilitate the purchase of a new recycling truck, enhancing the city’s waste management and sustainability initiatives.

This investment underscores Columbia’s commitment to responsible environmental stewardship and efficient public services. The acquisition of this new recycling truck is a pivotal step in increasing the city’s capacity to handle larger recycling volumes and directly supports Columbia’s broader vision for a more sustainable community.

“This grant is a testament to our ongoing dedication to environmental sustainability and the well-being of our community,” stated Mayor Chaz Molder. “A new recycling truck will significantly improve our capacity to serve residents and reinforce Columbia’s position as a leader in responsible waste management. We are incredibly grateful to TDEC for their partnership and support in achieving our green goals.”

The City of Columbia has consistently prioritized initiatives that contribute to a cleaner environment, understanding that effective waste reduction and recycling programs are fundamental to this effort. This grant will allow the Public Works Department to operate with greater efficiency and reach more households, making recycling more accessible and convenient for all citizens.

City Manager Tony Massey highlighted the importance of the award. “This grant award allows the City to expand and enhance our solid waste recycling efforts to our citizenry. Less solid waste going to the landfill and instead being repurposed is good for the environment, saves landfill space, and is fiscally responsible.”

Public Works Director Jeff DeWire emphasized the direct impact on daily operations and resident services. “This new recycling truck will be an excellent addition to our fleet, significantly enhancing our ability to serve the community. It will allow for more efficient collection routes, reduced operational costs, and ultimately, a more reliable and expanded recycling service for every resident.”

The grant contract is expected to be finalized swiftly, with a tentative contract delivery date set for June 30, 2025. The City of Columbia looks forward to integrating the new recycling truck into its fleet and continuing its efforts to promote a cleaner, greener future for all its residents.