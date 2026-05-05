Clausyl (CJ) Plummer named medical director of Vanderbilt Stallworth Rehabilitation Hospital

Clausyl (CJ) Plummer, MD, has been named medical director of Vanderbilt Stallworth Rehabilitation Hospital, effective March 1. Plummer, who joined Vanderbilt Health in 2019, is an assistant professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Plummer completed his residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Texas Health in San Antonio, where he served as administrative chief resident, followed by a fellowship in brain injury medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. His clinical interests include traumatic brain injury and spasticity management. He has served as the brain injury medical director at Stallworth for over 5 years.

“We are excited to welcome CJ into this leadership role,” said David (DJ) Kennedy, MD, professor and chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. “His expertise in brain injury medicine and commitment to patient care and mentorship will be invaluable to our team. Stallworth and the patients we serve are in great hands.”

The appointment of Plummer marks a new chapter in Stallworth’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality rehabilitation care to patients across Tennessee and beyond.

“I am honored to take on this role and continue the work of advancing patient care in rehabilitation medicine,” said Plummer. “The opportunity to work alongside the talented team at Stallworth is one I deeply value, and I look forward to building on the foundation of care and innovation here.”

Plummer has also been actively involved in national organizations such as the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the Association of Academic Physiatrists, where he has held leadership roles focused on outreach and education. He has also served on the TBI Advisory Council of the Tennessee Department of Health. He has served on several hospital committees both at Vanderbilt Health and at Stallworth and is actively involved at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine as a college mentor. He is passionate about education, mentorship and fostering collaboration to enhance care for patients and their communities.

Vanderbilt Stallworth Rehabilitation Hospital, opened in 1993, provides comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation services across a spectrum of diagnoses, including stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and amputations.