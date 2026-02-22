Vanderbilt Health to stop gender-affirming plastic surgeries for adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt Health said it will cease providing gender-affirming plastic surgeries for adults, citing operational limitations and a lack of surgical coverage.

In a statement, the medical center said it will continue offering nonsurgical gender-affirming care for adults 19 years and older. It also reiterated that it does not provide any gender-affirming care for patients younger than 19.

The hospital said it is in the process of contacting patients about the changes.

On its website, the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Program for LGBTQ Health describes its mission: