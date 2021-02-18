Clinicians Workgroup Deploys to the Battlefield

By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — On Martin Luther King Day they gathered on the steps of the Jacob Building to announce they were an army, qualified and ready to be deployed to fight in the war against COVID-19.

Less than three weeks later, on the first weekend of February despite cold and snow, they served in their first

mission. Under the direction of founder Cynthia Finch, the African American Clinician Workgroup was called upon to give flu shots, administer covid testing and prepare lab work

The team worked In partnership with Remote Area Medical (RAM), who were there to give free medical and dental care The workgroup, which is made up of over 180 organizations and individual doctors, nurses, lab workers, clinicians and other medical professionals and volunteers, hit the ground running to the front lines to serve the public as promised.

With speed and efficiency, nurses and volunteers worked both sides of the cars as they pulled in. With two lines set up for faster service, covid test and flu shots were administered while people stayed in the comfort of their cars.

As they left, people were also given a VAC Impact information packet, developed by Finch, about the vaccine. The packet contains information and benefits about the vaccine and the need to get the shot when it becomes available.

When the battle was over, as swiftly as they came, the team packed up and left, ready for the next mission when the call comes.