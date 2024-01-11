By V.S. Santoni

In a significant tribute to the enduring legacy of Harriet Tubman, the U.S. Mint has unveiled a new coin set under the Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coin Program. The collection, encompassing a $5 gold coin, a $1 silver coin, and a half-dollar coin, intricately showcases Tubman’s pivotal roles as a conductor on the Underground Railroad, a Union nurse during the Civil War, and in her later years as a prominent figure in American history.

Born into slavery in the early 1820s, Harriet Tubman escaped bondage and subsequently dedicated her life to aiding others on the path to freedom. Renowned as a fearless conductor on the Underground Railroad, she made numerous perilous journeys to guide enslaved individuals to liberty, earning her the enduring moniker of “Moses.”

Tubman’s commitment to the abolitionist cause extended to her invaluable service as a Union nurse during the Civil War, where she tended to wounded soldiers and further solidified her position as a trailblazer for justice and equality.

As part of the Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coin Program, the newly released coins not only celebrate Tubman’s multifaceted contributions but also contribute to the preservation of her legacy. A portion of the proceeds from the coin sales will be directed towards the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman Home, organizations dedicated to preserving the history and memory of Tubman’s extraordinary life.

Beyond the numismatic celebration, the ongoing advocacy to feature Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill continues. This movement, championed by several lawmakers, seeks to replace the current depiction of Andrew Jackson with Tubman, a change that many believe would symbolize a more profound recognition of her remarkable contributions to the United States.

Ernestine “Tina” Martin Wyatt, Tubman’s great-great-great-grandniece, expressed the sentiment that while the newly released coins are commendable, the symbolic impact of Tubman gracing the $20 bill would resonate on a deeper level, embodying the essence of her enduring legacy and contributions to American history.

The Harriet Tubman commemorative coins are available for pre-order online and at U.S. Mint stores, with shipping scheduled for February.

