Commentary: Last night’s halftime show wasn’t boring or trash. It simply went over your heads.

Last night’s halftime show wasn’t boring or trash. It simply went over your heads. Just admit you are asleep—we’ll keep praying for you. Here’s What You Missed:

The message was clear: Black people have always been expected to entertain THEM —those who aren’t LIKE US—just to keep THEM from being bored.

THEY would’ve preferred Lil Wayne on stage, high and reckless, pushing Drake (aka the system’s poster child) to promote THEIR agenda.

But Kendrick? He sent a message Wayne never could. It started with an American flag built out of Black bodies—symbolizing how America itself was built on our backs.

The Real Message:

It wasn’t just about race. It was about the people who control the media and the music industry—the ones who create division for profit.

Let’s Break It Down:

The Opening Beat: A nod to Dead Prez’s “Bigger Than Hip-Hop” (if you don’t know, you’re asleep—no shade, just facts).

First Song: “When I Hear Music, It Makes Me Dance”—but the dancing wasn’t just for fun. It symbolized how we’ve been conditioned to perform rather than reflect.

Uncle Sam(uel L. Jackson): Setting the stage with “the rules of the game”—the same rules that historically stacked the deck against us.

The “Too Many Black Folks on the Corner” Narrative: When we gather, they see a threat. So they divide us—through violence, systems, and media narratives.

Squid Games Symbolism: The rich exploiting the poor for entertainment. Sound familiar? Think about rappers beefing, dying, and the media profiting off the spectacle.

The System’s Distractions: Drake’s fame helps push artists like Sexyy Redd to entertain while diluting the culture.

Dancers in Red, White, & Blue: A living American flag. We’ve been dancing to THEIR drumbeat for generations—valuing entertainment over education.

The Stage as a Giant PlayStation: Because the system is just a game to them—one designed to keep us distracted, divided, and imprisoned (literally and mentally).

Protecting Black Women: A subtle callout, especially considering how figures like Serena Williams have been disrespected by the very system Kendrick critiques.

The Bottom Line:

It’s not about Drake. It’s about what he represents: the commercialization of Black culture to serve systems that don’t serve us. Malcolm warned us about these media puppets long ago.

This Is Bigger Than Rap:

If you felt disrespected or confused, maybe that’s the point. Art is meant to challenge, not just entertain. If you didn’t “get it,” the system is doing exactly what it was designed to do—keep you distracted.

Kendrick is the most creative genius in hip-hop history. Fact.

But go ahead—scroll through your feed. Watch folks complain it “wasn’t entertaining enough.” That’s who the system is working on.

Here’s Your Challenge:

If you’re angry, ask yourself: Are you mad at the message—or the mirror it’s holding up? We’re done tolerating rappers planted to hurt us. We’re awake now. If you’re not, that’s on you.

Art isn’t always fun. Art is revolution.