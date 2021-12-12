NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The Davidson County COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Center operated by Meharry Medical College at the site of the former Kmart located at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217 will be closed on Monday, December 13, 2021 due to weather damage.

The Outdoor COVID-19 Community Assessment Center at 350 28th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37209 also sustained damage for the weather. However, it is expected to open on Monday.

The COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Centers are located at:

Former Kmart2491 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville, TN 37217 CLOSED MONDAY

350 28th Avenue North Nashville, TN 37209 8:00 am – 2:00 pm Open Monday*

*Operations are subject to change.