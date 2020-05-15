MDHA to Open Waiting List for Elderly Project-Based Voucher Location

Online-Only Applications to be Accepted on a First-Come, First-Served Basis Beginning at Noon May 19, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will be accepting online-only applications for an elderly Project-Based Voucher (PBV) property on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at noon Tuesday, May 19.

In order to qualify for elderly housing, the head of household or spouse must be at least 62 years old.

Studio and one-bedroom apartments are now available at Trevecca Towers, two newly renovated elderly and disabled properties on Lester Avenue in Nashville. In order to qualify, applicants must be 62 or older or have a documented disability and have an adjusted income at or below 50 percent of the area median income.

Applications for the waiting list will be available online only at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Affordable Housing) beginning at noon Tuesday, May 19, and can be submitted online 24 hours a day during the waiting list period. The application is simple and takes less than five minutes to complete.

Applicants will need to register a new username and password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully. Within 30 days, applicants will receive a follow up email confirming whether the application has been accepted and placed on the waiting list, or it has been rejected.

Similar to the Tenant-Based Voucher Program, the PBV Program provides low- and moderate-income households with monthly rental assistance. However, PBV assistance is tied to particular units rather than to the family. Eligible families only receive assistance while living in the PBV unit.

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability or any other legally protected status in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. For assistance with language interpretation or other accommodation or service, call 615-782-3960. For other accommodation or service such as TDD, call 615-252-8599.

About the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency

Established in 1938, MDHA provides affordable housing opportunities to more than 13,000 families primarily through Project-Based Rental Assistance and Section 8 vouchers. It also manages federally-funded community development and homeless assistance programs on behalf of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. To foster urban growth, MDHA oversees 12 redevelopment districts that guide development through design and land-use zoning controls. Additional information about MDHA can be found on www.nashville-mdha.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.