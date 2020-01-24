Memphis Recommends Closing Three Out Of Seven Charter Schools Up For Renewal

Three charter schools are in danger of closing in May as Shelby County Schools considers renewing their 10-year contracts.

District staff recommended against reupping operating agreements, which would run through 2030, for Veritas College Preparatory, Memphis College Preparatory Elementary, and Memphis Business Academy Middle. The staff considered those schools’ poor scores on the district’s report card, which measures test results, student discipline, and financial health, among other factors.

If the district adopts the staff recommendations, more than 900 students may need to enroll elsewhere next school year. Shelby County Schools offi cials also proposed that the board award another 10 year contract to four other charter schools up for renewal: Southern Avenue Elementary, Promise Academy Hollywood, Soulsville Charter School, and Memphis School of Excellence.

The school board is expected to vote on the recommendations Jan. 28. Charter school operators whose schools are at risk of closing will have a chance to make their case to school board members Thursday afternoon at the district’s offices, 160 S. Hollywood St. Rejected charter schools can appeal to the state Board of Education within 10 days of the local board’s decision.