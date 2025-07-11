Tina Turner Statue to Be Unveiled in Hometown of Brownsville, TN

A seven-foot bronze statue honoring music icon Tina Turner is set to be installed in Heritage Park in Brownsville, Tennessee, as the city continues to celebrate the legacy of one of its most famous daughters. Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock in nearby Nutbush, spent her early years in Haywood County before rising to global stardom. Her 1973 hit Nutbush City Limits was a tribute to her rural roots. Over the decades, she became known as the “Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll” with hits such as Proud Mary, Private Dancer, and What’s Love Got to Do With It. She earned 12 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice.

The sculpture will be created by Nigerian-born artist Fred “Ajano” Ajanogha, and plans call for the unveiling to coincide with Tina Turner Heritage Days in September. Ford Motor Company has pledged $150,000 to fund the project as part of its Good Neighbor Plan, which accompanies the development of BlueOval City, a massive EV manufacturing campus nearby. Additional support is coming from the City of Brownsville and community donors.

The statue’s location was selected for its personal connection to Turner’s life in Brownsville. City officials and local historians say the installation will reinforce her importance not just to music history, but to the cultural fabric of West Tennessee. Brownsville has long worked to preserve Turner’s legacy. In 2002, a portion of State Route 19 was named “Tina Turner Highway.” Her childhood school, Flagg Grove School, was moved and restored at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, where it became the home of the Tina Turner Museum in 2014.

The new statue will be installed in Heritage Park, directly across from Carver High School, which Turner attended in her youth. Turner passed away in May 2023 at the age of 83. The statue project is seen as a continuation of the city’s effort to recognize her contributions and provide a space for reflection, education, and pride in her hometown. With construction underway, Brownsville is preparing to welcome visitors and fans from around the world to celebrate an artist whose voice, resilience, and roots continue to inspire.