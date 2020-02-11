Nashville Music City to Host Hadley Park Job Fair

NASHVILLE, TN— On February 18th, Council members Sharon Hurt and Brandon Taylor will host a Hospitality Job Fair at the Hadley Park Community Center, 1037 28th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208. It is open to the public and will take place from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

This push to provide access to job opportunities for local residents within the booming hospitality industry comes from a partnership with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation and Council members Hurt and Taylor.

“I am excited to have 25 companies from the hospitality industry come to North Nashville to offer career and job opportunities to the residents and constituents of North Nashville. I encourage anyone seeking a good-paying job or career to come to Hadley park next Tuesday,” shares Councilwoman Hurt.

Nashville’s robust and growing Hospitality Industry currently employs more than 71,000 people across Davidson County. As an increasingly large number of people look to the city of Nashville for vacations and get-a-ways, Music City’s tourism has boomed. As a result, dozens of local employers are seeking to fill vacant positions.

Nearly two dozen major corporations will be present, and ready to hire. Representatives from major hotel chains including DoubleTree by Hilton, Holiday Inn & Suites, Marriott, the Westin and Omni Hotels, among others, will be in attendance. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with employers from Chick-fil-a, Slim & Husky’s Pizza, Millenium Maxwell House, Music City Center, and Ryman Auditorium.

This North Nashville job fair is also sponsored by The Maynard Group.

For more information, go to: visitmusiccity.com/hospitalityworks for details.

WHO: Councilmember at-Large Hurt, Councilmember Taylor, and the Nashville CVC

WHAT: Hospitality Industry Job Fair



WHEN: Tuesday, February 18, from 10:00am – 2:00pm



WHERE: Hadley Park Community Center, 1037 28th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208