The AFL-CIO bus tour is coming to Nashville

America’s labor movement is hitting the road this summer! While politicians in Washington, D.C., continue to sow chaos and uncertainty for working people and big corporations rake in record profits off our backs, the AFL-CIO has launched a summer bus tour to build power with the workers who are the backbone of our country.

The AFL-CIO’s It’s Better in a Union bus tour will visit Nashville to talk about fighting for freedom, fairness and security for working people. With our union contracts, essential social programs and jobs under attack by DOGE and the Trump administration, the labor movement is mobilizing to fight back against the billionaire agenda.

Join the event Friday, July 18, from 9:30am – 12:30pm CDT at UA Local 572 at 225 Ben Allen Rd, Nashville, TN 37207.