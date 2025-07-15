Chief Drake Announces Creation of Public Interactive Stolen Gun Data Dashboard

With the number of guns being stolen from vehicles on the rise again after a significant decline in 2024, Chief John Drake today announced the creation of a new public interactive stolen gun dashboard that allows Nashvillians to view where firearms are being stolen in Davidson County.

“Gun theft poses a real public safety threat by putting firearms in the hands of those intent on committing violent crime,” Chief Drake said. “The new interactive dashboard allows everyone to see what neighborhoods, council districts and zip codes are impacted by gun theft. I encourage our residents to use this information to see where thefts are occurring and as a constant reminder to safeguard guns and belongings.”

The dashboard can be found at this link: Police Data Dashboard: Stolen Firearms Map | Nashville.gov It includes details on guns stolen from vehicles, persons and buildings.

The number of guns stolen from automobiles this year totals 541 through the weekend, an 18% increase over the same time last year.

There were 928 guns stolen from vehicles during calendar year 2024, the lowest number since 2019 and a 23 percent decrease from 2023.