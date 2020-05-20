OWCF COVID-19 Relief Fund Interview of Oprah Winfrey with Nashville Press

Mrs. Rosetta Miller Perry, Publisher of The Tennessee Tribune along with other Nashville based journalists and media professionals had the opportunity to interview Oprah Winfrey as she announced the newest grant recipients of the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation (OWCF) $12 million COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The $12 million in grants support organizations in Oprah’s “home cities” of Nashville, Chicago, Milwaukee, Baltimore and Kosciusko, Mississippi that are helping underserved communities currently experiencing a disproportionate impact from the pandemic.

