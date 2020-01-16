Tech to celebrate MLK Day with service activities, silent march

Martin Luther King Jr. is known for bringing about change through non-violence.

To honor that legacy, Tennessee Tech faculty, staff, administration and students are encouraged to participate in service activities the week of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20-25.

“We want to honor his legacy for service to all mankind in commemoration of the 25th MLK Day of Service,” said Charria Campbell, director of Tech’s Multicultural Affairs office.

Volunteering can be done all week – or all year.

“We ask that the Tech community celebrate with us in doing something to help others by recognizing Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, as a ‘Day On’ and not a ‘Day Off,’” said Holly Mills, chair of Tech’s Commission on the Status of Blacks.

Mills and the CSB committee have selected several local agencies to recommend for service projects. Those include Adult and Teen Challenge of the Upper Cumberland, the Cookeville Rescue Mission, Genesis House, Habitat for Humanity and its ReStore, Tech’s Child Development Lab and Food Pantry.

Other ideas include trash pickup and beautification around campus and the area, volunteering at the Cookeville/Putnam County Animal Shelter, Cookeville Regional Medical Center and the public library and the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency.

The CSB asks that anyone who takes part in a service project to share it on social media using the hashtag #TNTechMLK. The committee will be tracking the activities and will hold a drawing on Monday, Jan. 27, to select someone to win an iPad that has been donated by the Tech College of Education.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. the Omicron Phi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Silent March on the president’s lawn.

For more information about the week of service, visit https://www.tntech.edu/multicultural-affairs/pdf/MLK_service_week_flyer2020.pdf.