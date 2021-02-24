Cops Accused Of Risking Lives After Using Helicopter To Clear Lake Of Skaters In Berlin 

BERLIN, Germany — Berlin police officials have come under a lot of criticism after they deployed a helicopter to get people off the local frozen lake in the city.

The video footage shared by a local witness shows a ‘mini storm’ as the chopper’s rotors risked blasting ice and snow particles into the eyes and face of the people.

“To make people understand the urgency of the situation, it was necessary to bring the helicopter. The helicopter has been used with a PA system to tell the skaters to get off the ice and the ice was too dangerous,” said the police official.