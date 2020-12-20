Cottonelle Brand and Pay Away the Layaway Give $21K to Pay Layaways at Madison Walmart

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Cottonelle Brand and Pay Away the Layaway gave $21,000 to pay off the layaways for more than 100 families Saturday at the Madison, TN Walmart.

Pay Away the Layaway visits cities all over the United States during both Back to School and the Holiday season and surprises families by paying off the remaining balance of their layaway. The organization only pays layaway balances that include gifts for kids including books, backpacks, toys, games, blankets, clothes and coats.

Through the donations we receive from “Layaway Angels” all over the world, Pay Away the Layaway is able to make a huge difference in the lives of families and put a big smile on the faces of their children.

Amy Jones, Store Manager Walmart #695 Madison, TN, said the store is honored to partner with Pay Away the Layaway and Cottonelle Brand for this event.

“On behalf of Walmart and the associates at store #695. We would like to thank Pay Away the Layaway and Cottonelle Brand for their generosity. They have changed the holiday season and restored hope for several families in our community today. This has been a challenging year for everyone. Today is an example of what can be accomplished when people pull together,” Jones said.

Learn more at www.payawaythelayaway.org