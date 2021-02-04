Country Star Morgan Wallen Dropped from Radio After Being Caught Using Racial Slur

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Morgan Wallen is being suspended from his label and his songs are being pulled from hundreds of radio stations and CMT nationwide.

As iHeartMedia and Cumulus Media — the two biggest radio station groups in the U.S. — along with CMT, pulled his music from their airwaves after Wallen, 27, was captured using the N-word in a video obtained by TMZ Tuesday, his record label is “indefinitely” suspending him.

“In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s recording contract indefinitely,” the label wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Republic Records fully supports Big Loud’s decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated.”

Just before Big Loud’s statement, the nation’s largest radio station conglomerates announced they would pull his songs from airwaves.

“In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately,” an iHeart spokesperson told PEOPLE Wednesday morning.

An Entercom spokesperson told PEOPLE, “In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent use of a racial slur, we’ve discussed the incident with our Country brand leadership team and together have made the decision to remove Morgan’s music from Entercom’s playlists.”

Country Music Television shared a statement of their own stating they would begin removing Wallen’s appearances from its platforms.

“After learning of Morgan Wallen’s racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms,” CMT tweeted. “We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity & inclusion.”

This story was first published in People Magazine